Stitt Reveals a Few More Details of His Medicaid Expansion Proposal

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed some of his SoonerCare 2.0 ideas during an event Friday at the Tulsa Press Club.

SoonerCare 2.0 is how Stitt is referring to his plan for Medicaid expansion. The governor plans to expand Medicaid, then apply for a waiver through a new capped-funding program the Trump administration is now offering to implement restrictions like work requirements.

Stitt said part of that waiver will be monthly premiums for Medicaid enrollees

"If your’e a caregiver, the premium is $0. I believe you need skin in the game," Stitt said.

Premiums would be $5 a month for people making up to the federal poverty line, $10 for those making up to 138% of the poverty line or $15 for a family earning up to $44,000 a year.

"I also want to require through this waiver that you have to get a wellness check. So, you have to every year come to your primary care and get a wellness check. The whole key is health outcomes," Stitt said.

Stitt said he will put a state question on Medicaid expansion on the ballot in the summer or fall. State Question 802 would amend Oklahoma's constitution to achieve traditional Medicaid expansion.