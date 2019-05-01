Tornadoes Sweep Oklahoma

The assessment and the clean-up gets underway after Tuesday's tornado outbreak across Oklahoma. Over two-dozen tornadoes were reported across the state on Tuesday.

Damage was reported at Talala in Rogers County, where several homes were damaged. That twister then headed northeast into Nowata County where it caused even more damage at Watova.

A twister took-out a large barn southeast of Bixby in the town of Haskell. That storm continued to the northeast into Wagoner County. Homes along Highway 69 sustained heavy damage.

The storms caused heavy rainfall. That included flash flooding. More storms are possible today.