Tulsa Commemorates 1 Year Since COVID Appeared

Credit City of Tulsa

Tulsa marked one year since COVID-19 made its first appearance in the community on Monday.

On March 1, 2020, Tulsa’s first COVID patient checked in to a St. Francis urgent care clinic. Oklahoma’s first confirmed case was reported five days later: a Tulsa County man who had recently traveled to Italy.

Area churches were encouraged to ring their bells Monday at noon during a moment of silence to honor those affected by the pandemic. It’s a good time "to pause to reflect upon the year that has passed since Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed," St. Francis officials said in a statement. "Let our silence serve as a tribute to those we have lost and as a testament to our collective perseverance."

In the past year, COVID-19 has killed thousands of Oklahomans and more than half a million Americans. Though hospitalizations have steadily declined, health care workers have dealt with a once-in-a-lifetime strain over the course of the pandemic. New cases are declining in Oklahoma and vaccinations are being giving at a good rate, but health experts urge people to continue taking precautions like wearing masks and practicing physical distancing as more-infectious variants become responsible for more and more cases.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

State Epidemiologist: Reporting System Behind Gap Between State, CDC COVID Death Tallies

How many Oklahomans have died from COVID-19?

As of Monday, the state said nearly 4,500, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost 7,000. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the CDC's tally is probably close to the real total.

Reported COVID Deaths Down 17% In February, New Cases And Testing Down Dramatically

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 380 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 424,888.

Tulsa County had 50 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 70,999, second to Oklahoma County's 80,858.

The state added 35,036 cases of COVID-19 to its total in February, down 64% from January's record. Testing in February, however, was down 45% from January.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 736 to 719. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13.

Oklahoma Passes 1 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Oklahoma, state health officials announced on Friday.