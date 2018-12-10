Tulsa Finance Director Mike Kier Dies

Longtime Tulsa City Clerk and Finance Department Director Mike Kier has died. Kier has overseen Tulsa’s municipal compliance with open meetings and agenda publication, as well as the city cash supply for decades.

He was first appointed to the position by then Mayor Susan Savage in the early 1990s. He had already worked at city hall for nearly 20 years at that time.

“The City of Tulsa has lost one of the great public servants in its history,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Mike Kier worked for nine mayors and recently celebrated 25 years as the City’s Chief Financial Officer. All of us who work at the City revered him, and this year we commemorated that by naming the City’s highest employee honor after him: the Michael P. Kier Tulsa Blue Award. Every Tulsan has benefited from Mike’s fiscal stewardship. Those of us fortunate enough to work with him have lost a mentor and a friend.”

Services are pending.