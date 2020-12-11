Tulsa International Airport to Have COVID Testing for Passengers in the Terminal

By 3 hours ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Airport officials have approved a proposal for COVID-19 testing inside the Tulsa International terminal.

Alpha Medical Laboratory will not be offering just rapid antigen tests.

"They will offer the antigen test if people require it, but they are saying they can turn around a PCR test in 25 minutes for just COVID. So, not only is it 99.9% accurate, it’s also 25 minutes, they’ll have those results," said Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust Director of Real Estate Jonathan Gobbo

Tulsa International Airport is poised to be the first in the country to offer on-site PCR testing for the coronavirus. Many health agencies around the world require a negative PCR test if travelers are going to avoid quarantine protocols.

Tulsa Airports CEO Alexis Higgins said there are other potential applications.

"We see a benefit of having the service on site is that all of our tenants can take advantage of testing their employees if that’s something that they want to do. I think establishing baselines, especially given the environment that we have today is so important with the asymptomatic spread," Higgins said.

The airport’s agreement with Alpha Medical gives the lab free space in the terminal for a share of their revenue. The lab will also offer COVID antibody, flu and respiratory virus testing. Testing will be available to ticketed passengers flying within three days. They will have to pay for tests upfront.

The airport plans for the lab to start testing Jan. 4.

Tags: 
Tulsa International Airport
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Thanksgiving Travel Down More Than Half From Last Year At Tulsa International Airport

By Nov 30, 2020
Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa International Airport recorded fewer than half the number of Thanksgiving passengers this year compared to 2019, but thousands still flew despite the dire warnings of public health experts against holiday travel as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

From Monday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 29, the airport saw 16,283 passengers pass through security checkpoints, down about 52% from 34,081 over the same holiday period last year, according to Andrew Pierini, the airport's director of air service and marketing. 

Airports Trust Gets 1st Look at $48.2M, 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Tulsa International

By Nov 16, 2020
Tulsa International Airport

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust heard at its meeting late last week details of a five-year, $48.2 million capital improvements plan.

Four of the 24 projects on the list are slated for the first year in fiscal year 2022, including road repairs at a cost of $2.4 million.

"Over the years, we have maintained the roadway with staff, and we’re talking the entrance road, the exit road and also the road in front of the terminal building. It has come to a point where our staff can’t maintain this anymore," said TAIT Planning and Engineering Director Frank Relja.

More Than 2,000 Oklahomans Now Dead from COVID as Infection Rate Shows No Sign of Dropping

By 8 hours ago
Food and Drug Administration

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday reported 3,900 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 229,353.

Tulsa County had 600 of Friday's cases. Its total now stands at 38,522, second to Oklahoma County's 47,460.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels despite dropping from 3,058 to 2,925. The average has held relatively steady the past six days. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.