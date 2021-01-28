Tulsa Mom Of 2 Kids Who Drowned Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect

By 3 minutes ago

Miracle and Tony Crook were seen on convenience store security camera footage hours before they went missing May 22. Their bodies were found in local waterways days later.
Credit Tulsa Police

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A woman whose two young children wandered from their apartment and drowned has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case.

Donisha Renee Willis, 24, agreed Monday to two child neglect charges in the May 2020 deaths of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 21-month-old Tony Crook Jr., according to court records. The charges were reduced from second-degree murder counts.

Willis also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer for kicking an investigator during questioning. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Donisha and her family are completely heartbroken by the tragic deaths of Miracle and Tony Jr. last year,” public defender Corbin Brewster told the Tulsa World, adding: “Donisha’s plea closed the case.”

Brewster did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press.

The children were last seen alive, on video, holding hands and walking toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River. Miracle’s body was found in the river and Tony’s body was found in the creek.

Police have said Willis, who did not have custody of the children, broke into an apartment where the children were staying with a caretaker. The caretaker left the apartment and later returned with the legal guardian to find Willis passed out on a couch and the children missing, police said.

Tags: 
Court

Related Content

Mother of Tulsa Children Found Dead in Waterways Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

By Jun 2, 2020

The mother of two toddlers who went missing from an east Tulsa apartment complex May 22 and presumably drowned has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested on charges of child neglect and assaulting an officer the same day 3-year-old Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook went missing. Prosecutors filed the murder charges Monday.

Security camera video from the Shoreline Apartments showed Miracle and Tony walking hand-in-hand toward Mingo Creek on May 22. Police believe they entered the creek and were swept away.

Autopsies Determine 2 Tulsa Children Accidentally Drowned

By Aug 7, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May accidentally drowned, the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office ruled Friday.

Autopsy reports say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook, drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

Miracle’s body was found in the river while Tony’s body was found in the creek.

Police Searching for 2-, 3-Year-Old Missing from East Tulsa Apartment Since Thursday

By May 24, 2020

Tulsa police are looking for a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday.

Tony and Miracle Crook were last seen by a family member Thursday at the Shoreline Apartments in the 2200 block of 96th East Avenue.

A convenience store security camera captured the children on video with their mother around 8:15 a.m. on Friday. A post on the Tulsa Police Department Facebook page said the children's disappearance does not currently meet the criteria set for an Amber Alert.