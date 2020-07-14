Union Students Get Choice Between In-Person, Online Instruction

By 26 minutes ago

The Union Public Schools Board has approved the district’s re-entry plan for the fall.

Students will either attend entirely in person or entirely online. While younger students will get district curriculum from a Union teacher, students in sixth through 12th grades will receive instruction through a contracted company.

Union Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin said it will keep high schoolers on-track for graduation, but there’s an important note for potential college athletes.

"The virtual program does not meet NCAA Clearing House requirements," Calvin said.

The district based its offerings on a survey about one in four families responded to, with 70% of those favoring in-person instruction. Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said his inbox has been flooded with emails about Union’s plans.

"The dominant narrative that I’m hearing from … parents is the fact they like the idea that we are moving forward with a plan. Although not perfect, it’s still a plan," Hartzler said.

If parents want their students to attend school online, they must enroll them in that option by July 27.

Union schools will be taking several safety precautions like requiring face coverings and keeping elementary students in cohorts to limit contact. The district will move students to distance learning if the pandemic requires.

Union is set to begin school August 24.

Tags: 
Union Public Schools
education
Public Schools
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma Bests Week-Old COVID Record with 993 New Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Climbing

By 7 hours ago

Updated July 14 at 6:00 p.m. with new hospitalization numbers.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record for the state.

The previous record increase was 858 new cases, set July 7. Oklahoma now has a total of 21,738 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 181 of Tuesday's new cases, bringing its state-leading total to 5,448. Oklahoma County is only 189 cases behind, with 5,259.

Proposed Tulsa Mask Requirement Would Apply Only to Adults

By 1 hour ago
Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

An ordinance Tulsa city councilors will consider Wednesday will require adults to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in some public settings.

Face coverings will be required inside indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor areas where people cannot keep six feet away from others who don’t live with them. There are exceptions for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people who are eating or drinking, or people doing a job where a face covering is a hazard.

Masks will be encouraged but not required for children.

Five Union High Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Finalists

By ryan bennett Feb 19, 2020
Union Public Schools

Congratulations are in order for five Union High School students.

Seniors Tiffany Guo, Annslee Hiatt, Keegan Knouse, Anna McMullen, and Zachary Xu are in the running for prestigious National Merit Scholarships.

"Our kids will take this status and the scholarships that go along with it and go off and do great things and make Union extremely proud," said Union High School Principal of Seniors John Chargois.

The students did well on stressful tests to get to this point.