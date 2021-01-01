Sundays 3:00PM - 4:00 PM

Millions of people have heard Shankar Vedantam's engaging reports on social science research on NPR shows like Morning Edition and his top podcast Hidden Brain. Shankar now brings his signature knowledge, wit and sense of humor to this new one-hour weekly program, airing on Public Radio Tulsa, 89.5-1. A blend of science and storytelling, Hidden Brain reveals the patterns that drive human behavior, the biases that shape our choices, and the imperceptible forces that influence our relationships. It's a program that helps curious people understand the world, current events, and themselves.