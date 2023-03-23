© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Getting to know the widely celebrated cameraman, Roger Deakins, and his wife, James

Published March 23, 2023
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 14.

This time out, MC offers a lively, career-spanning chat with the Oscar-winning cinematographer, Sir Roger Deakins, and his wife, and longtime artistic collaborator, James. Known for his brilliant shooting with movie directors like the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve, Deakins actually began his work in film as a still photographer; he published his first-ever book of photographs, "Byways," in late 2021. Many of his photos are now on view at a newly-opened gallery here in Tulsa. Also, he and James co-host a popular, movie-business-centric podcast.

