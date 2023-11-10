We visit Pittsburgh's Miller Institute of Contemporary Art (at Carnegie Mellon University) to check out IMPOSSIBLE MUSIC, a fascinating exhibition comprised of sounds, scores, sculptures, video, live performances, and more. First we hear from Elizabeth Chodos, director of the Miller ICA. Then we dig deeper with the acclaimed curator, Candice Hopkins, and the Pulitzer-winning artist/composer, Raven Chacon. IMPOSSIBLE MUSIC runs through December 10, 2023.