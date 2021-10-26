Art History

-
Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook, talks about an exhibit at the museum called "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group"
On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A…
On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and…
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
Our guest is the acclaimed African-American artist Lonnie Holley, born in Alabama in 1950, who has three pieces now on view at Philbrook in that museum's…
On this installment of ST, we learn about a show that recently opened at Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. "From the Limitations of Now" will be on…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Carolyn Sickles, the Executive Director of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, or TAF, which is an arts-and-community-focused project of…
Our guest is the Dallas-based artist Fred Villanueva, whose exhibition titled "The Trayectorias" (or "the trajectory," or "the path") is on view at ahha…
On this edition of ST, we profile a novel and interesting group exhibit now on view at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the OU campus in Norman;…
Our guest on ST is Gina Adams, a contemporary hybrid artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia. She joins us to discuss her striking and ongoing series…