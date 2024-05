Psych! Just kidding. We're not actually unmasking Banksy on this episode of MC, but we are taking a look at the recently-opened museum in New York City dedicated to the work of this famously anonymous street artist/activist. William Meade is the executive director of the Banksy Museum, and he's also our guest; we have no idea whether he knows Banksy's true identity. For all we know, he himself could be Banksy! It's all a bit complicated.