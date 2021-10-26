Creativity

-
Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook, talks about an exhibit at the museum called "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group"
On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A…
On this edition of ST, we learn about Arab Film Fest Tulsa, which opens tomorrow (10/21) at Circle Cinema here in Tulsa and runs through Sunday (10/24). A…
Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American…
Many people have been incorrectly praised as a "Renaissance Man," but the phrase perfectly describes Mr. John Lurie. Music, acting, painting, writing --…
On this edition of ST, we meet the rock/classical/crossover electric violinist, Mark Wood, who will perform with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on…
Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to share Episode 1 of Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of…
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the artistic director of Tulsa Ballet. The company will present its annual "Creations in Studio K" program -- which is…