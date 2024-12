This is an informal quilt show highlighting the art and craft of modern quilts made by members of the Tulsa Modern Quilt Guild. Quilts will be displayed on the lawn in front of the church and there will be a Halloween section of quilts. Bring the family to see a wide array of quilts and visit with our members about our love of quilting. Ample parking in the church parking lot is available.



Rain during the day may cancel or shorten the timing of this event.