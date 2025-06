Disco. The very word conjures up images that some would like to forget — polyester, the Hustle, Saturday Night Fever, cocaine, Studio 54, all set to a throbbing 4/4 beat. But at the Experience Music Project, a music museum in Seattle, disco lovers can revel in a huge collection of the disco sights, sounds — and yes, even the clothes — at the biggest such exhibit ever mounted in America.

