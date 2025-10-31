© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

The Recent Louvre Heist

Published October 31, 2025 at 4:32 PM CDT
The Louvre Pyramid on the Cour Napoléon, at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Photo captured by MC producer/editor Scott Gregory whilst doing the tourist thing in France in 2024.
The Louvre Pyramid on the Cour Napoléon, at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Museum Confidential: Season 10, Episode 4.

On this edition of MC, we're talking about the recent theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris, which occurred on October 19th and promptly made news headlines worldwide. Four masked and hooded thieves took more than $100 in jewels before exiting the museum (in broad daylight) and speeding away on motor scooters. Amid the many articles and written reports concerning this theft that appeared just after it happened, one piece that caught out eyes was "The Louvre Heist Was a Colonial Wake-Up Call" (from Hyperallergic, the arts/cultural website). Our guest on Museum Confidential is the author of this piece, Dr. Emiline Smith.

Tags
Museum Confidential Philbrook Museum of ArtCrime and CriminologyParisArt HistoryJeff MartinScott GregoryColonialism
