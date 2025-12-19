© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

The Case for Baskets

Published December 19, 2025 at 1:20 PM CST
Shan Goshorn (Eastern Band Cherokee, 1957-2018). Reshaping the Journey, 2018. Arches watercolor paper splints printed with archival inks and acrylic paint (acrylic interference paint, silver leaf, and artificial sinew), 4 × 4 × 5". Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bequest of Beverly Bryan Family Trust, 2024.11. © Shan Goshorn
Shan Goshorn (Eastern Band Cherokee, 1957-2018). Reshaping the Journey, 2018. Arches watercolor paper splints printed with archival inks and acrylic paint (acrylic interference paint, silver leaf, and artificial sinew), 4 × 4 × 5". Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bequest of Beverly Bryan Family Trust, 2024.11. © Shan Goshorn

Museum Confidential: Season 10, Episode 7.

On this newest episode of MC, we speak with Welana Queton; she's currently the Mellon Fellow for Native Art at Philbrook Museum of Art. Recently, Welana was asked to shine a light on a specific area of the museum's collection: baskets. This work led to a newly-launched exhibition -- INTERWOVEN: CHEROKEE, MUSCOGEE (CREEK), & YUCHI BASKETS. Presenting a variety of styles, both decorative and functional, and spotlighting baskets made from a wide range of materials, INTERWOVEN runs ay Philbrook through February 8, 2026.

Museum Confidential Native American ArtArts and CraftsPhilbrook Museum of ArtNative AmericansJeff MartinScott GregoryMuseum
