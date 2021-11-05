Notes on the safety precautions the TSO is taking as it prepares to offer its "Symphonic Poetry" concert

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will continue its current season with an in-person "Symphonic Poetry" concert at the Tulsa PAC on Saturday the 13th, beginning at 7:30pm; the evening will feature works by Lili Boulanger, William Grant Still, Francis Poulenc, and Igor Stravinsky. (For tickets or more information, please see this link.) Our guest on ST is Keith C. Elder, executive director of the TSO, who tells us about the safety protocols that've been put in place by both the Tulsa Symphony and the PAC as people start to attend (often cautiously) more and more public events and large-audience gatherings. Also on our show, a commentary from Barry Friedman: "Coming Home."