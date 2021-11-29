"Beheld: A Novel" explores the Plymouth Colony as well as America's first murder

Our guest is TaraShea Nesbit, the author of "The Wives of Los Alamos," which was a nationally bestselling novel as well as a finalist for the PEN/Bingham Prize. She joins us to talk about her latest novel, which is just out in paperback. The book is called "Beheld." Per The New York Times Book Review, it's a "plain-spoken and lovingly detailed historical novel...[in which] the story of the Mayflower Pilgrims and Plymouth Colony is refracted through the prism of female characters. Despite the novel's quietness of telling, its currency is the human capacity for cruelty and subjugation, of pretty much everyone by pretty much everyone." And further, per the Historical Novel Society: "The novel is a gripping read propelled by vibrant characterization, and an engrossing take on the Plymouth Colony and America's first murder."