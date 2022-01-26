"The Fight to Vote" -- The ongoing debate to determine who does, and doesn't, have the right to vote in this country

There's a far-reaching, much-discussed "battle for the right to vote" now happening in this country, but how did we get here? And is it true that the debate over who exactly should get to vote in this nation is as old as the nation itself? Our guest is Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, which is a nonpartisan law and policy institute focusing on improving the systems of democracy and justice. His book, "The Fight to Vote," first appeared in 2016 -- and it's now, given the events of the past couple of years, appearing in a revised/updated edition. As the noted legal scholar and longtime Supreme Court journalist Linda Greenhouse wrote of this book: "[This] is an important and powerful reminder that we forget American history at our peril: that democracy was hard-won and that with the right to vote once again under attack, it's ours to lose."