ST presents Museum Confidential: "Another World" will close soon at Philbrook

This episode of StudioTulsa offers a recent installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a twice-monthly co-proudction of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC looks at a special exhibition at Philbrook that will close soon; "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" is on view through February 20th. You can learn more about this show -- which presents striking work by Raymond Jonson (American, 1891-1982), Emil Bisttram (American, 1895-1976), Agnes Pelton (American, 1881-1961), Florence Miller Pierce (American, 1918-2007), and several others -- at this link.