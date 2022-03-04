The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra offers an "Unfinished" program

Our guest is Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, which will present a concert titled "Unfinished" tomorrow night (Saturday the 5th) at the Tulsa PAC. Hege tells us about the evening's exciting program, which will include three selections that were all, at one point or another, widely regarded as incomplete: Borodin's Prince Igor Overture, Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 3, and Schubert's Symphony No. 8 (a/k/a "Unfinished"). Also, the internationally-celebrated classical pianist Orion Weiss will appear as a Guest Artist for the Bartok piece. More information, including details on tickets and COVID policies, is posted here.