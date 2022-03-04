© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra offers an "Unfinished" program

Published March 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
Image via tulsasymphony.org
Aired on Friday, March 4th.

The concert begins at 7:30pm on Saturday, March 5th, at the Tulsa PAC.

Our guest is Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, which will present a concert titled "Unfinished" tomorrow night (Saturday the 5th) at the Tulsa PAC. Hege tells us about the evening's exciting program, which will include three selections that were all, at one point or another, widely regarded as incomplete: Borodin's Prince Igor Overture, Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 3, and Schubert's Symphony No. 8 (a/k/a "Unfinished"). Also, the internationally-celebrated classical pianist Orion Weiss will appear as a Guest Artist for the Bartok piece. More information, including details on tickets and COVID policies, is posted here.

