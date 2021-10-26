Piano Music

-
Tomorrow night, Saturday the 9th, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season with a concert beginning at 8pm in the Tulsa PAC. It'll be the…
Our guest is Joseph Arndt, who's been the music director at Saint John's Episcopal Church here in Tulsa since 2015. Arndt received his M.M. from The…
Our guest is the Tulsa-based pianist and composer, Barron Ryan, who tells us about his new piano trio, "My Soul is Full of Troubles." Written for piano,…
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, host Jason Heilman speaks via Zoom with pianist Barron Ryan. No stranger to Tulsa audiences, Barron has been performing…
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, Jason Heilman speaks (via Zoom) with pianist Lara Downes. One of America's most versatile and compelling recording…
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will very soon -- as in, tomorrow night, Saturday the 5th, at 8pm -- begin its new season of concerts with an open-air,…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome the Tulsa-based composer, musician, and music teacher Noam Faingold back to our show. He's also the curator for…
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will offer its next concert tomorrow night, Saturday the 8th, at the Tulsa PAC. The exciting program will include music by…
Our guest is the esteemed pianist, Robin Sutherland, who's known for his long, well-regarded tenure with the San Francisco Symphony. He'll join the Tulsa…
On this Classical Tulsa podcast, host Jason Heilman sits down with pianists Donald Ryan and Barron Ryan, who perform together as the father-and-son duo of…