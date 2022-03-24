Coming soon to the Circle: The 8th Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival

On today's program we learn about the upcoming Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival, which is a co-presentation of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and Circle Cinema. From Sunday the 27th through Thursday the 31st, six different films will be shown at the Circle, each exploring themes of Jewish identity and culture across a range of genres (including comedy, drama, documentary, and narrative filmmaking). Our guests are Sandy Sloan, director of communications and development at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and the Circle's Kerry Wiens, project manager for this film festival. They bring us up to speed on the films to be presented at this special event. (For a list of films, complete showtimes, and how to get tickets, please go here.) Also on our show today, commentator Barry Friedman offers a short personal essay titled "Horodenka, Ukraine."