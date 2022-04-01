TSO presents Mahler's Symphony No. 1 with guest conductor James Bagwell

On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak once again with the esteemed conductor and music educator, James Bagwell. Now based at Bard College, Bagwell did a lot of conducting with various Tulsa-area music ensembles once upon a time. He'll be the guest conductor as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra offers a concert titled "The Titan" tomorrow night, Saturday the 2nd, at the Tulsa PAC. (The concert begins at 7:30pm; more information, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) On the program will be Beethoven's Leonore Overture as well as Mozart's Symphony No. 25 and Mahler's sweeping Symphony No. 1 (also known as "The Titan").