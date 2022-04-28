© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Tulsa Opera presents "Salome"

Published April 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, April 28th.

This somewhat-rarely-staged masterwork will be presented at the Tulsa PAC on Friday night (the 29th) and Sunday afternoon (the 1st).

On this edition of ST, we're discussing "Salome," the dark and dramatic early-20th-century opera composed by Richard Strauss with a libretto by Oscar Wilde. This somewhat-rarely-staged masterwork will be presented by Tulsa Opera at the Tulsa PAC on Friday night (the 29th) and Sunday afternoon (the 1st). It promises to be an immersive, audience-interactive staging as conceived by director Thaddeus Strassberger, a Tulsa native whose operatic productions have been acclaimed all over the globe. (More on this show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Our guest is the celebrated American composer Tobias Picker, who's been the artistic director of Tulsa Opera since 2016.

