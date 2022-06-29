Brian Paul Cross, a Tulsa-based author and illustrator, offers a pair of dry, off-beat children's picture books

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Brian Paul Cross, a Tulsa-based writer and artist who also teaches biology courses at TCC. Cross tells us about two children's picture books that he's written and illustrated, "King Froderick of Basschundia" and "King Froderick at War." Both volumes are funny and fun to read -- especially for the dog lovers among us -- and both also exhibit a certain droll or off-beat sense of humor that the description "children's picture book" might not suggest. These are dry, well-rendered storybooks meant to entertain readers of all ages. (Note that you can learn more about these books here, and can access other works of art Cross has created at this link; moreover, Cross will appear at an in-person Meet The Artist event at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa on Sunday the 3rd, beginning at 2pm.) Also on our program, commentator Barry Friedman reflects on a certain landmark birthday -- his father's 95th.