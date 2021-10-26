-
Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of…
(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) Our guest is Kevin Brockmeier, an imaginative and acclaimed writer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. His…
Our old friend and colleague Nancy Pearl joins us on StudioTulsa to offer some can't-miss summer reading suggestions: fiction, non-fiction, poetry,…
Our guest is Nancy Pearl, the well-known librarian, bestselling author, and former executive director of the Washington Center for the Book at the Seattle…
Even the most cynical among us has a hard time avoiding the contagious and perpetual hope that a new calendar year brings.Understanding in our rational…
Jane Austen to the Rescue!by Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County LibraryIt is a truth universally acknowledged that a reader in need of a smart and satisfying…
Read Better by Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library I know that this time of year is all about looking forward. Believe me that I am as vulnerable as…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn all about the vitally important book/author/reading series known as Book Smart Tulsa, which was started ten years…
Each year, the Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers' Literature is given by the TCCL's Tulsa Library Trust to a nationally acclaimed author who has made…
On this edition of ST, we welcome Carol Haralson. A former citizen of Tulsa, she is an award-winning book designer now based in Arizona. She's designed…