Book Suggestions for Summer Reading from Nancy Pearl

Our longtime colleague Nancy Pearl joins us on ST to share some can't-miss summer reading suggestions: fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, and so forth. A bestselling author and retired librarian, Nancy (who's based in Seattle and is a former Tulsan) has been making occasional recommendations to book-loving KWGS listeners for decades. Here's the list of titles that she tells us about today --

Peter S. Canellos, "The Great Dissenter"

Marianne Cronin, "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot"

Nina de Gramont, "The Christie Affair"

Charles Finch, "What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year"

Bonnie Garmus, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Ronan Hession, "Leonard and Hungry Paul"

Laird Hunt, "Zorrie"

Gish Jen, "Thank You, Mr. Nixon"

Julie Otsuka, "The Swimmers"

Emma Straub, "This Time Tomorrow"

