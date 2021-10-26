-
Our old friend and colleague Nancy Pearl joins us on StudioTulsa to offer some can't-miss summer reading suggestions: fiction, non-fiction, poetry,…
The heat index may be 105, and I may always smell like a combination of SPF 50 sunscreen, Deep Woods Off, and perspiration, but there’s still something…
By Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County LibraryBuddhism teaches that suffering is the result of attachments, and I think I’m beginning to understand this more…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn all about the vitally important book/author/reading series known as Book Smart Tulsa, which was started ten years…
Summer ReadingBy Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library In library land, we are in full Summer Reading mode. Honestly we’ve been this way since February.…