"For Those Who Are Lost: A Novel"

Our guest is the Tulsa-area writer Julia Bryan Thomas, who joins us to talk about her newest book. Based on true events, it's a detailed historical novel exploring the complex lives led during World War II by the children (and by those who looked after them) of Guernsey, a British island in the English Channel. As was noted of this work by The Historical Novel Society: "Thomas's extensive research realistically conveys life under Nazi occupation: harassment, isolation, medicine and food shortages, and constant fear of reprisal or impressment in a camp.... What a compelling story of love, courage, and forgiveness. Highly recommended."