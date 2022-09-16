© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

The Tulsa Area Clean Cities Coalition will soon offer a Drive Electric Tulsa event

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
ev-pic.jpg
Image via General Motors at Forbes.com
/
https://www.forbes.com/wheels/advice/ev-charging-l
Aired on Friday, September 16th.

It happens at the Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday the 17th.

On this edition of ST, we chat with Michelle Merchant, a sustainability programs planner with INCOG, or the Indian Nations Council of Governments, which is a regional planning organization that coordinates services and seeks solutions in areas like transportation, energy, community and economic development, and environmental quality. INCOG is also the host for the Tulsa Area Clean Cities Coalition, or TACC, which is one of 100+ chapters in the nationwide U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities Program. Tomorrow, Saturday the 17th, the TACC will present a Drive Electric Tulsa event at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Merchant tells us about this event, which will provide several local perspectives on all things EV. Also on today's show, the incessant talk of late from certain Oklahoma politicians about book-banning and censorship has our commentator Connie Cronley remembering Miss Ruth Brown, a heroic, ahead-of-her-time Bartlesville librarian who died in 1975.

Tags
StudioTulsa INCOGElectric vehiclesAutomobilesEnergy PolicyElectricitySustainabilityEnergy IndustrybusinessEconomicsGas pricesThe Green MovementEnvironmental Clean-Up EffortsEnvironmentEnvironmental ProtectionConnie Cronley
Related Content
  • With Electric Cars A Relative Success, Electric Trucks A Likely Next Step
    Though electric cars only make up about half a percent of the U.S. car market, that's enough to inspire entrepreneurs to set their sights on the next big thing: electric trucks.
  • Will electric pickup trucks get rural America to switch from gas to electric?
    Elizabeth Rembert
    The electric Ford F-150 Lightning rolls off the assembly line this spring. But will rural Americans, who make up an important demographic for the company and the future of EVs, make the switch?
  • Electric Bikes Make Auto Show Appearance
    The makers of tiny Smart cars put an electric bike on display at the Detroit Auto Show. People at the show can also find bikes with pedals, like the Toyota Prius-branded bicycle.
  • The Increasing Demand For Electric Cars
    NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with John Voelcker, a freelancer covering the auto industry, about electric car sales in the U.S. and how U.S. automakers are responding to global demand.
  • Making the Shift To Electric Vehicles
    Though the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf entered the market to fanfare, the battery-powered cars haven't been selling as quickly as hybrid models such as the Toyota Prius. Industry experts discuss electric car technology, from batteries to charging stations, and what it might take to encourage drivers to make the shift.
  • 1632249580.png
    Wheels & Reels Electric Vehicle Meet-Up
    A meet-up for EV owners and EV-interested Tulsans to share and learn about electric vehicles, followed by a showing of Back to the Future. The event is free and open to all. Gates open for the meet-up at 6:30pm and the show will begin at sundown (approximately 7:30pm).
  • nikola-tesla-with-lamp.jpg
    StudioTulsa
    "Tesla: Inventor of the Electrical Age"
    Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) was a key player in the electrical revolution that transformed life itself at the dawn of the twentieth century. His inventions,…
Load More