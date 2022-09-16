The Tulsa Area Clean Cities Coalition will soon offer a Drive Electric Tulsa event

On this edition of ST, we chat with Michelle Merchant, a sustainability programs planner with INCOG, or the Indian Nations Council of Governments, which is a regional planning organization that coordinates services and seeks solutions in areas like transportation, energy, community and economic development, and environmental quality. INCOG is also the host for the Tulsa Area Clean Cities Coalition, or TACC, which is one of 100+ chapters in the nationwide U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities Program. Tomorrow, Saturday the 17th, the TACC will present a Drive Electric Tulsa event at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Merchant tells us about this event, which will provide several local perspectives on all things EV. Also on today's show, the incessant talk of late from certain Oklahoma politicians about book-banning and censorship has our commentator Connie Cronley remembering Miss Ruth Brown, a heroic, ahead-of-her-time Bartlesville librarian who died in 1975.