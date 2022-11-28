"At the Crossroads of Europe" at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR)

Our guest is Dr. Ivana Zuzul, who has worked in international consulting in various capacities for over a decade, focusing on international government consulting and foreign private investment. In addition to her work as Program Director for the ACFR, Dr. Zuzul advises various companies in the fields of energy and defense. Previously, she was part of a small team that founded the first private University in Croatia under the auspices of the United Nations Alliance for Civilizations; she then oversaw the daily operations of that University for five years as Vice President. Dr. Zuzul was recently in Tulsa to give an address at the TCFR titled "At the Crossroads of Europe: The U.S., the E.U., and Russia in the Balkans." She stopped by our studios while she was in town.