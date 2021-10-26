U.S.S.R. and Soviet History

-
Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome the Tulsa-based composer, musician, and music teacher Noam Faingold back to our show. He's also the curator for…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Gerhardt Zimmermann, who will be the guest conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night, Saturday the 2nd, at the…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Robert Donaldson, Trustees Professor of Political Science (Emeritus) at The University of Tulsa. A former President…
What happens when we as a society stop trusting our experts, stop consulting our longtime scholars, and stop listening to our intelligence-community…
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. What does this revolution mean to us today? How do remember it; what lessons or themes do…
On this edition of ST, a discussion of Russian hacking attempts worldwide, of cyber-attacks on the DNC that were meant to affect the 2016 Presidential…