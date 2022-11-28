"Beheld: A Novel" (Encore)

(Note: This program first aired last year.) Our guest is the novelist TaraShea Nesbit, whose book titled "Beheld" looks at both the Mayflower Pilgrims and the Plymouth Colony from the various perspectives of only female characters. Per The New York Times Book Review, it is a "plain-spoken and lovingly detailed historical novel.... Despite the novel's quietness of telling, its currency is the human capacity for cruelty and subjugation, of pretty much everyone by pretty much everyone." And further, per the Historical Novel Society: "The novel is a gripping read propelled by vibrant characterization, and an engrossing take on the Plymouth Colony and America's first murder."