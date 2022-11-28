© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Beheld: A Novel" (Encore)

Published November 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST
Aired on Friday, November 25th.

This novel explores the Plymouth Colony as well as America's first murder.

(Note: This program first aired last year.) Our guest is the novelist TaraShea Nesbit, whose book titled "Beheld" looks at both the Mayflower Pilgrims and the Plymouth Colony from the various perspectives of only female characters. Per The New York Times Book Review, it is a "plain-spoken and lovingly detailed historical novel.... Despite the novel's quietness of telling, its currency is the human capacity for cruelty and subjugation, of pretty much everyone by pretty much everyone." And further, per the Historical Novel Society: "The novel is a gripping read propelled by vibrant characterization, and an engrossing take on the Plymouth Colony and America's first murder."

