StudioTulsa

"The Daughter of Auschwitz" (Encore)

Published February 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST
Aired on Wednesday, February 8th.

"One of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau tells her remarkable story.... A heartbreaking yet ultimately redemptive account." — Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

(Note: This interview first aired last September.) Our guest is Tova Friedman, who is now in her mid-eighties, and who was one of the youngest people to emerge from the liberated Auschwitz. She's written a memoir that carefully looks back on this nightmarish experience. Upon surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland, where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp; she was nearly six when she and her mother were shoved into a jam-packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp. As Tova writes in this disturbing yet important memoir: "I am a survivor. That comes with a survivor's obligation to represent one and a half million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. They cannot speak. So I must speak on their behalf."

