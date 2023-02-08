"The Daughter of Auschwitz" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired last September.) Our guest is Tova Friedman, who is now in her mid-eighties, and who was one of the youngest people to emerge from the liberated Auschwitz. She's written a memoir that carefully looks back on this nightmarish experience. Upon surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland, where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp; she was nearly six when she and her mother were shoved into a jam-packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp. As Tova writes in this disturbing yet important memoir: "I am a survivor. That comes with a survivor's obligation to represent one and a half million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. They cannot speak. So I must speak on their behalf."