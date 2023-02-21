When Tulsa Opera offers an in-concert performance of Verdi's Aïda, the noted tenor Limmie Pulliam will appear

On this edition of ST, we get to know rising opera star Limmie Pulliam, who will sing the role of Radamès in Tulsa Opera's upcoming in-concert rendition of Aïda. (More about this special show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Pulliam recently performed this same role when making his acclaimed debut at the Metropolitan Opera. Now in his late forties, he also recently made his Carnegie Hall debut -- and earlier in his career, he actually quit opera for a decade due to body shaming.