© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

When Tulsa Opera offers an in-concert performance of Verdi's Aïda, the noted tenor Limmie Pulliam will appear

Published February 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST
opera-photo.jpg
Cory Weaver/LA Opera
/
https://hollywoodprogressive.com/music/hi-hi-verdi
Aired on Tuesday, February 21st.

The show happens at 7:30pm this coming Saturday night, the 25th, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

On this edition of ST, we get to know rising opera star Limmie Pulliam, who will sing the role of Radamès in Tulsa Opera's upcoming in-concert rendition of Aïda. (More about this special show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Pulliam recently performed this same role when making his acclaimed debut at the Metropolitan Opera. Now in his late forties, he also recently made his Carnegie Hall debut -- and earlier in his career, he actually quit opera for a decade due to body shaming.

Tags
StudioTulsa Metropolitan OperaTulsa OperaoperaSingers and SongwritersClassical MusicMusicTulsa's Local Arts Scene
Related Content
Load More