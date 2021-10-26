-
Our guest is Leona Mitchell, the legenday American opera star, Grammy Award-winning soprano, and member of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Born and raised in…
On this installment of ST, we welcome the widely acclaimed mezzo-soprano Lauren McNeese, who has performed on opera stages all over the world, and who, as…
When a classical music fan thinks of "Francesca da Rimini", one immediately thinks of Tchaikovsky's famous tone poem. In fact, this brief episodic story…
On February 23rd, March 1st, and March 3rd, Tulsa Opera will present Frank Loesser's masterful "Broadway opera" --- as some have called it --- "The Most…
Airs Saturday, April 21st at 10am on KWTU Classical 88.7-1The Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Wagner’s…
Airs Saturday, March 31st at Noon on Classical 88.7-1The 2011-12 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Gaetano…
Hear Mussorgsky's sweeping epic, set during the reign of Peter the Great, which is back on the Met stage for the first time in more than a decade, in a…