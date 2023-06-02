© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson" (Encore)

Published June 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
Aired on Friday, June 2nd.

"A compelling yarn.... Roberts's storytelling soars as she leads the reader through Edith's machinations to hide her husband's disabilities while maintaining his White House's functions." -- The Washington Post

Our guest is Rebecca Boggs Roberts, an educator, author, and noted historian of American women's suffrage and civic participation. She's currently the deputy director of events at the Library of Congress; she's previously worked as a journalist, tour guide, forensic anthropologist, radio talk-show host, and more. She joins us to talk about her book on the life and times of First Lady Edith Wilson, who was arguably the most powerful non-president ever to wield power in the White House. As was noted of this work by Publishers Weekly: "A solid biography of first lady Edith Bolling Galt Wilson.... As Roberts succinctly puts it, Edith became 'the most powerful woman in the nation,' while pretending to be 'nothing of the kind.' Enriched with incisive sketches of the era's political figures, including socialite Alice Roosevelt Longworth, and concise history lessons on the Treaty of Versailles, the League of Nations, and more, this is a rich portrait of a singular first lady."

StudioTulsa American HistoryWomen in HistoryAmerica's First LadiesAmerican PresidentsBiographyAmerican PoliticsWashington DCNonfictionHistorical ResearchWomen's and Gender StudiesPresidential PoliticsPoliticsWriters on Writing
