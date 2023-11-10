© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Switchyard

The Frontier: In Conversation with Dimiter Kenarov

Published November 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST

In this episode, Ted Genoways speaks with Dimiter Kenarov about his transformation from snowboarder poet to journalist, and his return to Bulgaria where he has been observing a slow transformation that he describes as “the closing of the Bulgarian frontier." He wrote about this in the inaugural issue of Switchyard magazine. We had the opportunity to speak in person at the Church Studio in Tulsa, during the first annual Switchyard Festival in June.

Switchyard
Stay Connected