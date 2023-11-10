© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
The Power of Fiction: In Conversation with Antonio Ruiz-Camacho

Published November 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST

In this episode, award-winning author Antonio Ruiz-Camacho speaks with host Ted Genoways about his lifelong passion for storytelling, his journey from journalist to fiction writer, learning to write in a second language, and how all of these experiences shape the characters in his stories. You can read Antonio's short story "The Search Zone" in the first issue of Switchyard magazine and hear it performed as a radio play in a previous podcast episode.

