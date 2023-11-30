On Native Land: In Conversation with Sean Sherman

For the Winter 2024 food issue of Switchyard magazine, we teamed up with the Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN). In this episode, guest host Theodore Ross, Editor-In-Chief of FERN, speaks with Chef Sean Sherman.

Sherman's Minneapolis restaurant Owamni won the 2022 James Beard Foundation Award for Best New Restaurant. It’s a whole menu made from ingredients used by Indigenous Peoples in North America, before the arrival of white settlers. Sherman, who is Lakota and bills himself as the Sioux Chef, calls this decolonizing the kitchen.

