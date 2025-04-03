Bedbugs and Brain Worms

Welcome back! In this second episode of YS, co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross tackle the Parker Solar Probe, avian flu, contagious urination, and helium. In the first-ever installment of Yackety Science Ruins the Movies, Matt attempts to take down "Prometheus." And in our guest interview, Dr. Charles Brown talks about the four decades he's spent hanging out among the cliff swallows of Nebraska.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Useful links for this episode:

Contagious Urination --

www.science.org/content/article/peeing-contagious-chimpanzees

Parker Solar Probe --

science.nasa.gov/science-research/heliophysics/nasas-parker-solar-probe-makes-history-with-closest-pass-to-sun

Avian Influenza --

www.nytimes.com/2025/03/18/health/kennedy-bird-flu.html

Cliff Swallows --

utulsa.edu/news/building-on-his-lifes-work-professor-publishes-latest-cliff-swallow-research

