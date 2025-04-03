© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Yackety Science

Bedbugs and Brain Worms

Published April 3, 2025 at 12:46 PM CDT
Carl Yagan inspecting the Parker Solar Probe with Eugene Parker in 2017. (The Parker Solar probe is a headline topic in this edition of YS.)
Season 1: Episode 2

Welcome back! In this second episode of YS, co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross tackle the Parker Solar Probe, avian flu, contagious urination, and helium. In the first-ever installment of Yackety Science Ruins the Movies, Matt attempts to take down "Prometheus." And in our guest interview, Dr. Charles Brown talks about the four decades he's spent hanging out among the cliff swallows of Nebraska.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Useful links for this episode:

Contagious Urination --
www.science.org/content/article/peeing-contagious-chimpanzees

Parker Solar Probe --
science.nasa.gov/science-research/heliophysics/nasas-parker-solar-probe-makes-history-with-closest-pass-to-sun

Avian Influenza --
www.nytimes.com/2025/03/18/health/kennedy-bird-flu.html

Cliff Swallows --
utulsa.edu/news/building-on-his-lifes-work-professor-publishes-latest-cliff-swallow-research

