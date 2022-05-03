© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Hey! I could donate my car!

Public Radio Tulsa | By Judith Nole
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
Vehicle Donation isn't just for Mini Coopers! Turn YOUR old car into programs you love!

Denna Starwalt had listened to Public Radio Tulsa for a long time. And she wanted to support the station she loved and relied on, but just hadn't done it yet. (We've all been there, yes?)

And then she thought, "HEY! I've got this car I don't need anymore...I could donate it to the station!"

And that's how Denna's sweet little Mini Cooper began the next chapter of its life as Morning Edition...All Things Considered...RadioLab...unforgettable classical music...and so much more.

If you have a car or truck that's collecting dust in your garage, donate it to Public Radio Tulsa, and let it begin its next great road trip as support for trusted journalism and magnificent music. (Have an unwanted motorcycle, RV, boat, or jet ski? We take those, too!) Donating your old vehicle is easy, pickup is free, and your gift could be worth a tax deduction.

Click HERE for more information or to begin the vehicle donation process, or call 855-277-2346!

