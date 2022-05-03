Hey! I could donate my car!

Denna Starwalt had listened to Public Radio Tulsa for a long time. And she wanted to support the station she loved and relied on, but just hadn't done it yet. (We've all been there, yes?)

And then she thought, "HEY! I've got this car I don't need anymore...I could donate it to the station!"

And that's how Denna's sweet little Mini Cooper began the next chapter of its life as Morning Edition...All Things Considered...RadioLab...unforgettable classical music...and so much more.

If you have a car or truck that's collecting dust in your garage, donate it to Public Radio Tulsa, and let it begin its next great road trip as support for trusted journalism and magnificent music. (Have an unwanted motorcycle, RV, boat, or jet ski? We take those, too!) Donating your old vehicle is easy, pickup is free, and your gift could be worth a tax deduction.

Click HERE for more information or to begin the vehicle donation process, or call 855-277-2346!