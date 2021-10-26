-
Amazon is making a push to recruit veterans, and says it has ways to support them.In a press release issued July 13th, the company says it aims to hire…
-
Mayor G.T. Bynum comments on Amazon’s safety and turnover. Responding to reports that Amazon warehouse workers are injured at nearly twice the rate as…
-
A Tulsa Amazon employee injured on the job doesn’t think the company’s recent change to its discipline system matters enough.Amazon’s discipline system…
-
According an article published in The Washington Post yesterday, workers in Amazon warehouses are injured at nearly double the rate as workers in other…
-
Amazon is building another large-scale facility in Tulsa.The company chose a 40-acre site at Mingo Road and 36th Street North for a 270,000-square foot…