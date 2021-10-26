-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Tulsa attorney whom the American Bar Association rated as “ not qualified ” to serve as a federal judge was tapped Friday by…
A member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet indicted on a felony bribery charge last year is suing former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter over the…
Updated 4:50 p.m.Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he is resigning, effective June 1."Regrettably, certain personal matters that…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has secured a $2.6 million refund for the purchase of a malaria drug once touted by President Donald Trump as an effective…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general and state insurance commissioner announced Monday a $25 million settlement with Farmers Insurance over…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Monday he’s hiring a former U.S. attorney to look into allegations against the…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A provision of the latest federal stimulus package could threaten a series of state tax cut bills moving through the Legislature,…
Oklahoma lawmakers took the first step in setting up a fund to pay for ongoing costs of abating Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic.Senate Bill 610 would establish…
Oklahoma will receive $8.9 million out of a multistate, $573 million total settlement with global business consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for its role in…