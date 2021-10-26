-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham used to see superstars when he watched NBA players.Now, he sees opponents. They soon will see him, too.Cunningham…
-
Oklahoma is down to one team in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament: Oral Roberts University.OU fell to undefeated Gonzaga 87-71 on Monday afternoon,…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA…
-
Junior forward Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double Friday as the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in…
-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 basketball game scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a go-ahead layup with 7 seconds left and finished with 20 points, lifting the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City…
-
Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night, ending a largely successful run…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the remarkable Blondy Baruti, who grew up in a war-ravaged part of Africa, then came to the U.S. in order to become a…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with Lydia Reeder, a writer and editor based in Denver. She tells us about her now book, a popular history entitled "Dust…