-
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.Two people…
-
Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an…
-
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as…
-
The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and…