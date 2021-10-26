-
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A group of citizens in Oklahoma’s third-largest city has launched a petition drive seeking to oust half of the City Council and the…
The Norman City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a mandatory mask ordinance.The measure passed 8-1 at the virtual meeting, and applies to public places…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after responding to a departmental email about coronavirus protective masks that…
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A social media post that called Norman Mayor Breea Clark a vulgar name and lamented that “politicians don’t get hung in public…
Facing accusations of religious discrimination from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing, Norman Mayor Breea Clark on…
City of Norman residents have been in touch with Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office about their mayor’s reopening plan because it delays in-person…
In an appearance on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt defended his decision to allow the state's businesses to reopen."We…