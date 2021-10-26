Brock International Prize in Education

-
Today we hear from a medical professional whose work is having a profound impact on the wider realms of continuing and professional education. Our guest…
-
Our guest today is Lee Gordon, the 2018 Laureate of the Brock Prize in Education. Gordon is the founder of Hand in Hand: The Center for Jewish-Arab…
-
On this installment of ST, we speak with Dr. Howard Gardner, a Professor of Education at Harvard University, who is the 2015 Brock International Prize in…
-
On our show today, we speak with the accomplished and award-winning teacher and educational theorist who coined the term "culturally responsive pedagogy"…